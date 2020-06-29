All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 29 2019 at 8:55 PM

4965 Miller Avenue

4965 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4965 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoking: No

Deposits: $300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Miller Avenue have any available units?
4965 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4965 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4965 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4965 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4965 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

