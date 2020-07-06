Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4959 Miller Avenue
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4959 Miller Avenue
4959 Miller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4959 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoking: No
Deposits: $300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have any available units?
4959 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4959 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4959 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4959 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4959 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4959 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
