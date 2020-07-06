All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4953 Miller Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4953 Miller Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:32 PM

4953 Miller Avenue

4953 Miller Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4953 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 Miller Avenue have any available units?
4953 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4953 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4953 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4953 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University