Last updated May 23 2020 at 11:34 AM

4949 Miller Avenue

4949 Miller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4949 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Multi-unit home with two stories and a key-less entry.

Non Smoking

Admin Fee-$100.00

Deposit-$300.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Miller Avenue have any available units?
4949 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4949 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4949 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4949 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

