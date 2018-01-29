Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4939 Miller Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4939 Miller Ave
4939 Miller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4939 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/428550b095 ----
Remodeled inside and out with new windows, flooring, appliances and paint. The bedrooms are upstairs, nice layout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4939 Miller Ave have any available units?
4939 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4939 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4939 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4939 Miller Ave offer parking?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4939 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 Miller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 Miller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
