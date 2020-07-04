All apartments in Fort Worth
4933 Meadow Falls Drive

4933 Meadow Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Meadow Falls Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 3 bath with gameroom. Open kitchen with large island. All furniture included but can be negotiated.
Pets case by case basis approved by the landlord.
Keller ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have any available units?
4933 Meadow Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have?
Some of 4933 Meadow Falls Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Meadow Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Meadow Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Meadow Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Meadow Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Meadow Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

