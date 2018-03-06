All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:16 PM

4932 Happy Trail

4932 Happy Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4932 Happy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Keller ISD! Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas. Huge open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms and relaxing living areas great for entertaining guests. Cozy up by the fireplace this chilly winter. Close to Alliance town center. Don't Miss Out! Make ready in progress! Tenant to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Happy Trail have any available units?
4932 Happy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Happy Trail have?
Some of 4932 Happy Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Is 4932 Happy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Happy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Happy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Happy Trail is not pet friendly.
Does 4932 Happy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Happy Trail offers parking.
Does 4932 Happy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Happy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Happy Trail have a pool?
No, 4932 Happy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Happy Trail have accessible units?
No, 4932 Happy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Happy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Happy Trail has units with dishwashers.

