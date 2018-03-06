4932 Happy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Coventry Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Keller ISD! Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas. Huge open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms and relaxing living areas great for entertaining guests. Cozy up by the fireplace this chilly winter. Close to Alliance town center. Don't Miss Out! Make ready in progress! Tenant to verify schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4932 Happy Trail have any available units?
4932 Happy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Happy Trail have?
Some of 4932 Happy Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Happy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Happy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.