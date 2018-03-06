4932 Happy Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in Keller ISD! Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas. Huge open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms and relaxing living areas great for entertaining guests. Cozy up by the fireplace this chilly winter. Close to Alliance town center. Don't Miss Out! Make ready in progress! Tenant to verify schools