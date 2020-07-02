All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4932 Cockrell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4932 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

4932 Cockrell Avenue

4932 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4932 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated! Freshly painted through out, all new laminate flooring, updated baseboards, new ceilings fans, bathrooms update with new flooring and new tub. Very spacious home! Great location; 2 minutes off the highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
4932 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 4932 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4932 Cockrell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Cockrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4932 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4932 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University