Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4932 Ambrosia Drive
4932 Ambrosia Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
4932 Ambrosia Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4932 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4932 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Ambrosia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
