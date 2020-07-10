Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:09 PM
1 of 7
4928 Flamingo Road
4928 Flamingo Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4928 Flamingo Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled inside and out with new windows, flooring, granite counter tops, appliances and paint. The bedrooms are upstairs, nice layout
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have any available units?
4928 Flamingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4928 Flamingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Flamingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Flamingo Road pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road offer parking?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have a pool?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have accessible units?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Flamingo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Flamingo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
