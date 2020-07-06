All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4925 Dilworth Court

4925 Dilworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Dilworth Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable, well-maintained home in desirable location. Beautiful dark wood floors, large back yard with over-sized garage-shop. Roof is 1 year old. Perfect starter home or rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Dilworth Court have any available units?
4925 Dilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4925 Dilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Dilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Dilworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Dilworth Court offers parking.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court have a pool?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Dilworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Dilworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

