Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:31 PM

4924 Parkview Hills Lane

4924 Parkview Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Parkview Hills Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fresh paint. 2 living areas. Gameroom and all bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have any available units?
4924 Parkview Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have?
Some of 4924 Parkview Hills Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Parkview Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Parkview Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Parkview Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Parkview Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Parkview Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

