Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4924 Chaps Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM
4924 Chaps Avenue
4924 Chaps Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4924 Chaps Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue have any available units?
4924 Chaps Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4924 Chaps Avenue have?
Some of 4924 Chaps Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 4924 Chaps Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Chaps Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Chaps Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Chaps Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Chaps Avenue offers parking.
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Chaps Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue have a pool?
No, 4924 Chaps Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4924 Chaps Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Chaps Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Chaps Avenue has units with dishwashers.
