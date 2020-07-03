All apartments in Fort Worth
4921 Spur Ridge Court
4921 Spur Ridge Court

4921 Spur Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Spur Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have any available units?
4921 Spur Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have?
Some of 4921 Spur Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Spur Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Spur Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Spur Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Spur Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Spur Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Spur Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4921 Spur Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4921 Spur Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Spur Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Spur Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

