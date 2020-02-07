All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4921 Great Divide Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4921 Great Divide Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:29 PM

4921 Great Divide Drive

4921 Great Divide Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4921 Great Divide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,643 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Great Divide Drive have any available units?
4921 Great Divide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Great Divide Drive have?
Some of 4921 Great Divide Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Great Divide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Great Divide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Great Divide Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Great Divide Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Great Divide Drive offer parking?
No, 4921 Great Divide Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4921 Great Divide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Great Divide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Great Divide Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Great Divide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Great Divide Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Great Divide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Great Divide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Great Divide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University