4919 Birchman Ave
4919 Birchman Ave

4919 Birchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=DZsR8BZeNq&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Birchman Ave have any available units?
4919 Birchman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4919 Birchman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Birchman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Birchman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave offer parking?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave have a pool?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Birchman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 Birchman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

