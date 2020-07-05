All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4917 Marineway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4917 Marineway Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:18 AM

4917 Marineway Drive

4917 Marineway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4917 Marineway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Marineway Drive have any available units?
4917 Marineway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4917 Marineway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Marineway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Marineway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Marineway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive offer parking?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Marineway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Marineway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University