4917 Creek Ridge Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
4917 Creek Ridge Trail
4917 Creek Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4917 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4917 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4917 Creek Ridge Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4917 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Creek Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Creek Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Creek Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
