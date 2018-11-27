All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4917 Cedar River Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4917 Cedar River Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4917 Cedar River Trail

4917 Cedar River Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4917 Cedar River Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained four bedroom, three and a half bath home in Keller ISD! Open concept home has plenty of room for entertaining and has plenty of natural light. Island kitchen overlooks the backyard and features stainless steel appliances, a decorative backsplash and breakfast bar. Master suite is upstairs and features a fireplace and bathroom with separate shower, jetted tub and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Home also has a game room and study! Good sized backyard with covered patio complete with fans and lighting. Too many features to list! This is a must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Cedar River Trail have any available units?
4917 Cedar River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Cedar River Trail have?
Some of 4917 Cedar River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Cedar River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Cedar River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Cedar River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Cedar River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4917 Cedar River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Cedar River Trail offers parking.
Does 4917 Cedar River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Cedar River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Cedar River Trail have a pool?
No, 4917 Cedar River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Cedar River Trail have accessible units?
No, 4917 Cedar River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Cedar River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Cedar River Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University