4917 Cedar River Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained four bedroom, three and a half bath home in Keller ISD! Open concept home has plenty of room for entertaining and has plenty of natural light. Island kitchen overlooks the backyard and features stainless steel appliances, a decorative backsplash and breakfast bar. Master suite is upstairs and features a fireplace and bathroom with separate shower, jetted tub and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Home also has a game room and study! Good sized backyard with covered patio complete with fans and lighting. Too many features to list! This is a must see that won't last long!