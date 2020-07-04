All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4916 Thorn Hollow Drive

4916 Thorn Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Thorn Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have any available units?
4916 Thorn Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Thorn Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Thorn Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

