4916 Mccauley Drive

FANTASTIC HOME in Heritage Ft. Worth Keller ISD. GREAT layout w- formal dining in front, small office nook in kitchen area, HUGE island kitchen w- granite & nice appliance package! Open to breakfast area & living room featuring cast stone fireplace. Extensive & beautiful hardwood floors. Very light, bright, neutral, light-blue interior paint inside. Pretty exterior w- extended covered front porch in Cape-Cod style home neighborhood near Central High School. GREAT community amenities like ponds, parks, trails & pool! MOVE-IN MAY 1. TAR lease app & 40 bucks per 18+