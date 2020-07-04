All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:37 AM

4916 Mccauley Drive

4916 Mccauley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Mccauley Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FANTASTIC HOME in Heritage Ft. Worth Keller ISD. GREAT layout w- formal dining in front, small office nook in kitchen area, HUGE island kitchen w- granite & nice appliance package! Open to breakfast area & living room featuring cast stone fireplace. Extensive & beautiful hardwood floors. Very light, bright, neutral, light-blue interior paint inside. Pretty exterior w- extended covered front porch in Cape-Cod style home neighborhood near Central High School. GREAT community amenities like ponds, parks, trails & pool! MOVE-IN MAY 1. TAR lease app & 40 bucks per 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Mccauley Drive have any available units?
4916 Mccauley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Mccauley Drive have?
Some of 4916 Mccauley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Mccauley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Mccauley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Mccauley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Mccauley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4916 Mccauley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Mccauley Drive offers parking.
Does 4916 Mccauley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Mccauley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Mccauley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4916 Mccauley Drive has a pool.
Does 4916 Mccauley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4916 Mccauley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Mccauley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 Mccauley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

