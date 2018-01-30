All apartments in Fort Worth
4913 Wild Oats Drive
4913 Wild Oats Drive

4913 Wild Oats Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Wild Oats Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,608 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features tiled floors, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

