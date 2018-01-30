All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4913 Creek Ridge Trail
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:04 AM

4913 Creek Ridge Trail

4913 Creek Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4913 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4913 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Creek Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Creek Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 Creek Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

