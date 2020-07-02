All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4912 Shell Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4912 Shell Ridge Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:04 PM

4912 Shell Ridge Drive

4912 Shell Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4912 Shell Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have any available units?
4912 Shell Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4912 Shell Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Shell Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Shell Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Shell Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Shell Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Shell Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University