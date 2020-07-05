All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4912 Brianhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4912 Brianhill Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:35 AM

4912 Brianhill Drive

4912 Brianhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4912 Brianhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Downstairs unit in a 4plex. Large master with a separate vanity & walk in closet. Refrigerator is included in this cute 2 bedroom unit. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood within walking distance to JT Hinkle park.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have any available units?
4912 Brianhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4912 Brianhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Brianhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Brianhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Brianhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive offer parking?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University