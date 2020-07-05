4912 Brianhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge
Downstairs unit in a 4plex. Large master with a separate vanity & walk in closet. Refrigerator is included in this cute 2 bedroom unit. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood within walking distance to JT Hinkle park. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have any available units?
4912 Brianhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4912 Brianhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Brianhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Brianhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Brianhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive offer parking?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Brianhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Brianhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
