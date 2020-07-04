All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

4912 Boulder Lake Rd

4912 Boulder Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Boulder Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3000 Sqft White Lake Property - 3 bed 2.1 bath over 3000 sqft

(RLNE3815179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have any available units?
4912 Boulder Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4912 Boulder Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Boulder Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Boulder Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Boulder Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Boulder Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

