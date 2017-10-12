All apartments in Fort Worth
4909 Ollie St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Ollie St.

4909 Ollie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Ollie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glen Park

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Single Family Home
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Ollie St. have any available units?
4909 Ollie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Ollie St. have?
Some of 4909 Ollie St.'s amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Ollie St. currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Ollie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Ollie St. pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Ollie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4909 Ollie St. offer parking?
No, 4909 Ollie St. does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Ollie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Ollie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Ollie St. have a pool?
No, 4909 Ollie St. does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Ollie St. have accessible units?
No, 4909 Ollie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Ollie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Ollie St. does not have units with dishwashers.

