Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Meadowbrook Dr

4909 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently renovated and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Beautiful original hard wood floors and over sized lot with rear garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4909-meadowbrook-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have any available units?
4909 Meadowbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have?
Some of 4909 Meadowbrook Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Meadowbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Meadowbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Meadowbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Meadowbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Meadowbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

