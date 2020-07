Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy unit in a fourplex on the 2nd floor. Ready to move-in now. Close to Hwy 820 stores and restaurants. Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, Cooking Range Oven and Dishwasher. Reserved parking spots for two cars. Nice size closets and storage space. Showing by appointment only. First Apply First Lease basis. Lease it now before it's gone.