Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4909 Curzon Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:02 AM

4909 Curzon Avenue

4909 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4909 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great space & location for the money! The unit has carpet with ceramic tile & is close to local shopping, dinning & Downtown! This unit is a must see- huge utility room with full size washer & dryer connections, sink & space for a desk or small table. Kitchen and bedrooms located on second floor of unit, the master bedroom & bath is located on the 1st floor, more than an ample amount of room! Great location,conveniently located off of Hulen & I-30 walking dist. to Central Mkt!

Hurry, it won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have any available units?
4909 Curzon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4909 Curzon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Curzon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Curzon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Curzon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Curzon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

