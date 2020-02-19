All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:04 AM

4908 Park Brook Drive

4908 Park Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Park Brook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home in Keller ISD! Well maintained home in desirable neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with updated fixtures and granite countertops. Spacious kitchen is open to family room. Master suite is downstairs with three bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus game room. Home is close to parks, trails and playground. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Park Brook Drive have any available units?
4908 Park Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Park Brook Drive have?
Some of 4908 Park Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Park Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Park Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Park Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Park Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Park Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4908 Park Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4908 Park Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Park Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Park Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 4908 Park Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Park Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4908 Park Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Park Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Park Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

