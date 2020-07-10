All apartments in Fort Worth
4905 Creek Ridge Trail
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:47 AM

4905 Creek Ridge Trail

4905 Creek Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated, low maintenance home in quite subdivision. New laminate floors throughout house with tile in bathrooms, freshly painted, ceilings in every room, irrigation system, massive covered patio and large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4905 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4905 Creek Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Creek Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Creek Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

