4905 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Parkview Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated, low maintenance home in quite subdivision. New laminate floors throughout house with tile in bathrooms, freshly painted, ceilings in every room, irrigation system, massive covered patio and large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4905 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Creek Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4905 Creek Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.