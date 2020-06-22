All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:54 PM

4904 Donnelly Avenue

4904 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Donnelly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No App fees! This home is located in the popular & sought after Hulen area. The 3 bedroom 1 bath is priced right at $1375.00 and is ready for immediate move in! The home offers a neutral wall color and wood/ceramic flooring throughout. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, counter-top space and a deep stainless steel kitchen sink with a goose neck faucet. Another cool feature, the back door is off of the kitchen which gives you easy access to the covered deck for outdoor morning coffee or family cookouts. This is a well kept home with great size bedrooms, truly a MUST SEE HOME!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
4904 Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4904 Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 Donnelly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 Donnelly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

