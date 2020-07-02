All apartments in Fort Worth
4901 Staples Avenue

Location

4901 Staples Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,698 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Staples Avenue have any available units?
4901 Staples Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Staples Avenue have?
Some of 4901 Staples Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Staples Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Staples Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Staples Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 Staples Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4901 Staples Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Staples Avenue offers parking.
Does 4901 Staples Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Staples Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Staples Avenue have a pool?
No, 4901 Staples Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Staples Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4901 Staples Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Staples Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Staples Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

