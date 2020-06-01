4900 Dougal Ave

4900 Dougal Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Sterling Creek
4900 Block - Large bedroom for rent in north Fort Worth $900.00 a month! All utilities included add ons available. Close to shopping and recreation as well as entertainment. No pets or children allowed.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets not allowed
