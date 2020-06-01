All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4900 Dougal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4900 Dougal Ave
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

4900 Dougal Ave

4900 Dougal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4900 Dougal Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sterling Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
4900 Block - Large bedroom for rent in north Fort Worth $900.00 a month! All utilities included add ons available. Close to shopping and recreation as well as entertainment. No pets or children allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Dougal Ave have any available units?
4900 Dougal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4900 Dougal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Dougal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Dougal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Dougal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave offer parking?
No, 4900 Dougal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Dougal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave have a pool?
No, 4900 Dougal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave have accessible units?
No, 4900 Dougal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Dougal Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Dougal Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4900 Dougal Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University