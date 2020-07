Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Second floor 2-1 Fourplex in Fort Worth near Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake! Vinyl plank flooring throughout - great for those with allergies. Neutral paint, open floor plan, large family room with a classic brick fireplace, cozy breakfast area and galley kitchen with ample storage. Spacious master has a 5x5 walk-in closet and separate vanity area. Nice secondary, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and window coverings. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.