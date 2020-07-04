4859 Creek Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Living room has a fireplace and formal dining is close to entry. Kitchen has tile counter tops and large eat in area. Bedrooms and large family room are upstairs. Covered patio and nice size back yard. Lawn service included. Close to shopping and schools and minutes to downtown Fort Worth