4859 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Parkview Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Living room has a fireplace and formal dining is close to entry. Kitchen has tile counter tops and large eat in area. Bedrooms and large family room are upstairs. Covered patio and nice size back yard. Lawn service included. Close to shopping and schools and minutes to downtown Fort Worth
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4859 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4859 Creek Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4859 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.