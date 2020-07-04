All apartments in Fort Worth
4859 Creek Ridge Trail
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

4859 Creek Ridge Trail

4859 Creek Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4859 Creek Ridge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Living room has a fireplace and formal dining is close to entry. Kitchen has tile counter tops and large eat in area. Bedrooms and large family room are upstairs. Covered patio and nice size back yard. Lawn service included. Close to shopping and schools and minutes to downtown Fort Worth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have any available units?
4859 Creek Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4859 Creek Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 Creek Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4859 Creek Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4859 Creek Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4859 Creek Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4859 Creek Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

