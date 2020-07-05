All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:25 PM

Location

4856 Ledgestone Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***SECOND MONTH FREE RENT!***Beautifully updated brick duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 car garage. Excellent space offering neutral flooring and paint with updated fixtures. Water and yard care provided by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 Ledgestone Court have any available units?
4856 Ledgestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4856 Ledgestone Court have?
Some of 4856 Ledgestone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 Ledgestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
4856 Ledgestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 Ledgestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 4856 Ledgestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4856 Ledgestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 4856 Ledgestone Court offers parking.
Does 4856 Ledgestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 Ledgestone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 Ledgestone Court have a pool?
No, 4856 Ledgestone Court does not have a pool.
Does 4856 Ledgestone Court have accessible units?
No, 4856 Ledgestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 Ledgestone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4856 Ledgestone Court has units with dishwashers.

