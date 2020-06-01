4851 Ledgestone Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Overton South
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice duplex with many updates! Spacious living room with fireplace. Lovely kitchen with granite. Three good sized bedrooms. Updated baths with granite. Large two car garage. Huge back yard with electric gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4851 Ledgestone Court have any available units?
4851 Ledgestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 Ledgestone Court have?
Some of 4851 Ledgestone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Ledgestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Ledgestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.