4851 Diamond Trace Trail
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 19
4851 Diamond Trace Trail
4851 Diamond Trace Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4851 Diamond Trace Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have any available units?
4851 Diamond Trace Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have?
Some of 4851 Diamond Trace Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4851 Diamond Trace Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Diamond Trace Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Diamond Trace Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail offer parking?
No, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have a pool?
No, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have accessible units?
No, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Diamond Trace Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 Diamond Trace Trail has units with dishwashers.
