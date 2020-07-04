Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4837 Cape Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4837 Cape Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4837 Cape Street
4837 Cape Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4837 Cape Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4837 Cape Street have any available units?
4837 Cape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4837 Cape Street currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Cape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Cape Street pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Cape Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4837 Cape Street offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Cape Street offers parking.
Does 4837 Cape Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Cape Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Cape Street have a pool?
No, 4837 Cape Street does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Cape Street have accessible units?
No, 4837 Cape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Cape Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Cape Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4837 Cape Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4837 Cape Street does not have units with air conditioning.
