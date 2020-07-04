All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:40 AM

4833 Willie Street

4833 Willie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4833 Willie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

new construction
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and
Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the
bedroom. High efficiency windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Willie Street have any available units?
4833 Willie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 Willie Street have?
Some of 4833 Willie Street's amenities include new construction, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Willie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Willie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Willie Street pet-friendly?
No, 4833 Willie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4833 Willie Street offer parking?
No, 4833 Willie Street does not offer parking.
Does 4833 Willie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Willie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Willie Street have a pool?
No, 4833 Willie Street does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Willie Street have accessible units?
No, 4833 Willie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Willie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Willie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

