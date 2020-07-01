4829 Lemon Grove Drive

Back to Vacant land-VIEW! 4 bedrooms-split master for privacy--plus Study with door & closets (could easily be 5th bedrm-study-2nd living) Open Floorplan: kitchen-dining-living. Utility room in hall by 3 bdrms. This is Beautiful- located on culdesac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
