All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4829 Lemon Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4829 Lemon Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4829 Lemon Grove Drive

4829 Lemon Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4829 Lemon Grove Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back to Vacant land-VIEW! 4 bedrooms-split master for privacy--plus Study with door & closets (could easily be 5th bedrm-study-2nd living) Open Floorplan: kitchen-dining-living. Utility room in hall by 3 bdrms. This is Beautiful- located on culdesac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have any available units?
4829 Lemon Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have?
Some of 4829 Lemon Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Lemon Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Lemon Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Lemon Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Lemon Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 Lemon Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University