Move-in ready, updated home in a great location! Open floor plan with large living room. Three nice-sized bedrooms. Energy efficient. Great Keller ISD schools nearby. Close to shopping. Convenient to Alliance Town Center, and DFW Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4829 Leaf Hollow Drive have any available units?
4829 Leaf Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4829 Leaf Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Leaf Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.