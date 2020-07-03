Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4824 Rum Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4824 Rum Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4824 Rum Street
4824 Rum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4824 Rum Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and spacious home located near I35W and 170, near major shopping centers, and Keller School District. You must come check out all of this space, ready for the holidays!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4824 Rum Street have any available units?
4824 Rum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4824 Rum Street have?
Some of 4824 Rum Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4824 Rum Street currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Rum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Rum Street pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Rum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4824 Rum Street offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Rum Street offers parking.
Does 4824 Rum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Rum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Rum Street have a pool?
No, 4824 Rum Street does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Rum Street have accessible units?
No, 4824 Rum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Rum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Rum Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University