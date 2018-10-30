All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

4824 Boothbay Way

4824 Boothbay Way · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Boothbay Way, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Boothbay Way have any available units?
4824 Boothbay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Boothbay Way have?
Some of 4824 Boothbay Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Boothbay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Boothbay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Boothbay Way pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Boothbay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4824 Boothbay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Boothbay Way offers parking.
Does 4824 Boothbay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Boothbay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Boothbay Way have a pool?
No, 4824 Boothbay Way does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Boothbay Way have accessible units?
No, 4824 Boothbay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Boothbay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Boothbay Way has units with dishwashers.

