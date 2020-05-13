All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4823 Fletcher Avenue

4823 Fletcher Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Fletcher Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Duplex-2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open floor plan, wet bar and attached garage. Beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer. Great location, minutes from shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4823 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4823 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Fletcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 Fletcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4823 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4823 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

