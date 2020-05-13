4823 Fletcher Avenue

4823 Fletcher Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Sunset Heights South
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Charming Duplex-2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open floor plan, wet bar and attached garage. Beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer. Great location, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
