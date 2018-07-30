All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

4821 Waterford Drive

4821 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Waterford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a large open kitchen with island, over sized master bedroom, split bedrooms floor plan and large back patio. Close to schools and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4821 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4821 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4821 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 4821 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 4821 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4821 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

