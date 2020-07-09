All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:27 AM

4821 Rickee Dr

4821 Rickee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Rickee Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Oakridge Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious home with a huge fenced backyard. Nearby major highways, schools and shopping centers. This home has wood floors no carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Rickee Dr have any available units?
4821 Rickee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Rickee Dr have?
Some of 4821 Rickee Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Rickee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Rickee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Rickee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Rickee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Rickee Dr offer parking?
No, 4821 Rickee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Rickee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Rickee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Rickee Dr have a pool?
No, 4821 Rickee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Rickee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4821 Rickee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Rickee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Rickee Dr has units with dishwashers.

