Fort Worth, TX
4820 Urbanview Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:46 AM

4820 Urbanview Street

4820 Urbanview Street · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Urbanview Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114
North Beverly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled Home Just Minutes From Downtown
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,528 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a p

(RLNE5363251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Urbanview Street have any available units?
4820 Urbanview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Urbanview Street have?
Some of 4820 Urbanview Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Urbanview Street currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Urbanview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Urbanview Street pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Urbanview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4820 Urbanview Street offer parking?
No, 4820 Urbanview Street does not offer parking.
Does 4820 Urbanview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Urbanview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Urbanview Street have a pool?
Yes, 4820 Urbanview Street has a pool.
Does 4820 Urbanview Street have accessible units?
No, 4820 Urbanview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Urbanview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Urbanview Street has units with dishwashers.

